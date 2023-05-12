Mother's Day Weekend events happening around the state

From brunches to teatime lunches and everything in between, here's what's happening in Connecticut for Mother's Day Weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful Mother's Day weekend, meaning it's a perfect chance to get out there and celebrate all things "Mom!"

Click here to head straight to the list of Mother's Day Brunch events.

Check out the Mother’s Day Sip N’ Shop event hosted by the Wilton Historical Society Betts Store! The event is held Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. With specials and discounts on some of your favorite “Made in America” items, as well as complimentary wine and cheese, the event will kick off the weekend, thanking all the moms for all they do! Learn more about the event here.

All aboard! Head to the Essex Train & Steam Boat on Saturday for their Mommy & Me Tea event! Dress your little ones in their “Mother’s Day Weekend Finest” and bring them aboard to celebrate for a special afternoon tea in 1920s Pullman style. Take in the beautiful spring scenery on this 1 ½ hour round-trip train ride through the Connecticut River Valley as you enjoy this intimate family excursion. Delight in an assortment of teas, finger sandwiches, scones, sweets, and more aboard a beautifully restored 1920s-era Pullman Dining car! The event begins at 12 p.m. Learn more and book tickets here.

Feeling artsy? Head to the Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven on Saturday, where kids can put together and decorate a make-and-take papercraft to give to mom for her special day! This craft project is suitable for ages 3-8, but it’s open for anyone wanting to make that special gift for mom. Moms and grandmas can celebrate this special weekend by taking a relaxing ride along the scenic Farm River in a genuine antique trolley car with free admission on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the event here.

If strolling around in the sun is more your speed, try the Mother's Day Wildflower Walk at Little Dipper Farm in Brooklyn! The walk, led by Sara Mooney in search of the Spring Ephemerals. Mother's Day is the perfect time of year to enjoy the fleeting beauty of these inconspicuous flowers before they disappear until next year! The event is free and held on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more here.

Can't get enough flowers? The Connecticut Orchid Society is holding its Mother's Day Orchid Sale on Saturday in Southington! Stop by and purchase some orchids for mom. This annual event is a fundraiser for the non-profit Connecticut Orchid Society. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Learn more about the event here.

Calling all adventure moms out there! Mom’s climb is free when joined by family to climb on her special day at TreeTrails Adventures in Mystic! As an additional treat, each mom also will receive a special TreeTrails coffee mug and gloves. The day will also be livened up with some music! Reserve your Mom’s Day Adventure and use the promo code MomsRule here.

Still looking for that perfect gift for mom? Bring the kids to Lyman Orchard's Mother's Day Heart Cake Decorating Workshop to surprise mom with a present everyone can enjoy! The workshop is on Saturday at 10 am and 1 pm at the Apple Barrel Farm Market Bakery! The workshops are approximately 30-40 minutes. Learn more about the event here!

And of course, we can't forget the Mother's Day brunches! Here's a list of some of the brunches happening around the state:

Mother's Day Brunch at Powder Ridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Brunch at Evergreens Restaurant in Simsbury from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Grand Brunch at Hilton Mystic with seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Brunch at Avon Old Farm Hotel's Seasons Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Lunch at the Copper Beech Inn in Ivoryton, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Brunch Prix Fixe at Kensington's at The Spa at Norwich Inn from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Madison Beach Hotel in Madison with seating starting at 11 a.m. and the last seating at 3 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Brunch at 1741 Pub & Grill in Middlefield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Mother's Day Brunch at Artisan in Southport from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday. Learn more here.

Special Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at L'escale in Greenwich, brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more here.

--

Of course, that's not all that's happening around the state this weekend. Head to CT Visit for other events and activities that the whole family can enjoy!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM