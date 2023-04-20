Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, April 21-23

Saturday is Earth Day and there's plenty to do around the state to celebrate with the family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — While half of the weekend is slated to be rainy, that doesn't mean there isn't anything to do around the state! Saturday is Earth Day, and there are plenty of things to do in Connecticut to celebrate. But playing in the dirt and enjoying the outdoors isn't the only thing to do this weekend.

There's nothing better than fresh flowers! From Thursday to Sunday, head to The Cider Mill in Glastonbury for Beckett Farms' Pick-Your-Own Tulips event! Thursday and Friday, you can head there from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a garden trowel! A tulip is $1 per stem.

You are the dancing queen! Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance," "Fernando," and many more. Established in 2009, The New York City-based touring tribute act is transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s. You can catch their performance at 7 p.m. Friday at The Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall in Manchester. Book your tickets here.

If ABBA isn't your style, try The Royal Scam: A Definitive Steely Dan Tribute! They're slated to play Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. Touted by NJ Monthly as one of the Top 10 tribute bands to experience, the band's stellar musicianship and attention to detail for every song have garnered them a large and loyal following. Learn more about the performance and purchase tickets here.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mark the end of Middletown Fashion Week! It's a week of art, fashion, models, entertainment, and more! Proceeds from the event go to the homeless shelter in Middletown. The events hold a visual art showcase, thrifty fashion showcase, high fashion runway, model party, branding event, and more. Learn more about the event and locations here.

Forget the Easter egg hunts from a couple of weeks ago and get ready to hunt for some apples at the Annual Spring Apple Hunt in the Hay Maze at Lyman Orchards on Saturday! Feast your way starting at 9 a.m. to their Pancake Party on the patio, where you can choose from a variety of delicious pancake toppings! Children ages 1-10 years old are invited to claim some of the thousands of Lyman's own eco-certified apples hidden in their Hay Maze on the grounds of the Apple Barrel Farm Market. Learn more about the event here.

Toot toot! All aboard for the Day Out with Thomas 2023 Colors Tour at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Museum! It's the first weekend of two for the event. Beginning Saturday, enjoy the ride with departure times every 45 minutes from 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Passengers select a departure time when purchasing a ticket (the ride is approximately 25 minutes). Still, they can enjoy fun-filled family activities all day long! Learn more about the event here.

Get outdoors-y on Saturday, also Earth Day, with the University of Connecticut! They're hosting a hike and trail clean-up with Dr. Erin Kuprewicz from 10 a.m. to noon around the New Storrs Cemetery. Kuprewicz, a mammal expert with the Connecticut State Museum of Natural History, will guide the educational hike and trail clean up and learn about local wildlife. The hike is partially off-trail, going through some areas of dense vegetation. Appropriate clothing and protective gear (sun/rain/mud) is required. Learn more about the event here.

You don't always think that Earth Day = Party Day, but that's what Mystic Aquarium hopes to have for guests of all ages on Saturday! Be one of the billions of caring people worldwide who celebrate the planet by heading to the aquarium’s annual Party for the Planet! Visit with enjoy hands-on activities, environmental themes, crafts, and games throughout the celebration and learn how to reduce your impact on the environment. Activities are included with Aquarium admission. Registration is not required. Learn more about the event here.

Looking to stay inside on Saturday? The Connecticut Brewers Guild presents the 2023 CT Beer Fest this Saturday at the XL Center! Doors open for VIB guests at 1 p.m. and the general public at 2 p.m. Grab your tickets for a fun afternoon of music, friendly faces, and Connecticut craft beer! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

It's your last weekend to pick your own daffodils at Dancing Daffodils, Connecticut's first pick-your-own daffodil farm! Set on a historic 1790 property in beautiful Candlewood Hill Valley, the daffodil farm is a magical place. Stroll through the fields and choose from nearly 100,000 beautiful flowers. Daffodils are 70 cents each. Call ahead for the daily picking report and learn more about the event on their website.

Did anyone say beach? Explore the natural beauty on well-marked roads and trails within Rocky Neck State Park, including the Bride Brook salt marsh, the historic stone Ellie Mitchell Pavilion and the Four Mile River tidal area for the Rocky Neck Relay! Participants in the Team and Solo divisions will earn a commemorative crew neck sweatshirt, custom-designed finisher medal, and complimentary finish line photo. The relay takes place Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more here.

Those aren't the only events happening around Connecticut this weekend. Explore more to do at CT Visit!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

