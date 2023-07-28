Here's what's happening in Connecticut this weekend, July 28-30

It's the final week of July but summer isn't over just yet! Here are some things to check out this weekend in Connecticut!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the final weekend of July! As the final month of summer eases around the corner, Saturday will be hot and humid, but Sunday will be the pick of the weekend!

No matter the day, there are plenty of things to do around the state this weekend if you're looking to get out of the house and into the sun!

It's a terrific weekend for Terrificon! The convention is a celebration of superheroes, comic books, sci-fi/fantasy, animation, TV, and movies! Meet artists and writers from Marvel, DC, and the comic book industry, stars from your favorite shows, and participate in cosplay costume contests! The convention takes place from Friday to Sunday at Earth Expo & Convention Center at Mohegan Sun. Learn more and book tickets here.

Time for some smooth jazz picked up by a summer breeze in Litchfield. From Friday to Sunday is the 28th Annual Litchfield Jazz Festival! Set in the picturesque, rolling Litchfield Hills, the event will have an opening night gala on Friday, the festival on Saturday, and a jazz brunch on Sunday! Learn more about the event and admissions here.

It's the final weekend for the Science Adventure Trail at Trumbull's Nature's Art Center! For the trail, you'll be given a toolkit, activity guide and map to explore with! Each trail stop has a unique hands-on experiment or activity that will have you learning all about environmental science and making some cool stuff to bring home. Learn more about the trail and book tickets here.

Shopping, dining, and live music -- it's that time of year again for Ridgefield's Summer Festival! Summer Fest is one of Ridgefield’s favorite summer festivals bringing together a fantastic variety of shopping, dining, art and music, along with entertainment on beautiful historic Main Street and downtown area! Main Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with special events in Ballard Park and Lounsbury House too. Learn more about the festival here.

Pride doesn't end when June does! Bridgeport Pride Day will take place this weekend with a joyous celebration of love, acceptance, and the vibrant diversity that defines the community! This two-day event will be a remarkable opportunity to unite as one and honor the LGBTQ+ individuals who contribute to the rich tapestry of Bridgeport's culture and includes a March through downtown Bridgeport as well as Unity in the Park, a family-friendly event featuring a range of activities and festivities that will leave a lasting impact on our community. Admission is free and the event lasts Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the event here.

It's time for the 63rd Annual Lebanon Country Fair this weekend, Friday through Sunday! The family fun weekend will be filled with entertainment, rides, exhibits, competitions, and a good taste of everything all things Eastern Connecticut! Head to the website to learn more about admission and the schedule.

It's the time of year again! This weekend marks the opening of the Sunflower Maze at Lyman's Orchards! A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday with an appearance by Clifford The Big Red Dog®! $1 of every admission goes to support Connecticut Children's Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders. The maze will be open daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and close on August 27. Learn more about the event here!

The Old Lyme Midsummer Arts Festival returns this year on Saturday with its kickoff lawn concert at the Florence Griswold Museum Friday evening! Enjoy music, hands-on activities, an art sale, a car show, and so much more at the festival! Head here for more information.

Of course, that's not all there is to do this weekend in Connecticut. If you want more ideas, head to CT Visit.

