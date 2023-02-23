Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

From flowers on the ground to monster trucks in the air, here's what you can do in Connecticut this weekend with friends and family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — While this weekend may feel like we're returning more to a winter-like feel, that doesn't change the fact we're less than a month away from the first day of spring!

If you're looking for something to do this weekend with friends or family, there are plenty of activities that are celebrating the almost-return of the warmer season.

February is also Black History Month. Check out these events that honor, celebrate, and educate about Black history in the country and Connecticut.

Get a head start on those fresh spring vibes and head to the Connecticut Flower & Garden Show in Hartford! Exhibits will overflow with fresh flowers, plants, herbs, bulbs, seeds, gardening books, equipment, and more. Seminars and demonstrations will also be featured. Ticket prices are $17 if ordered online for adults and $20 at the door. The show will take place Thursday through Sunday. Learn more about the show's hours and book tickets here.

If you're less into flowers and more into jam, Monster Jam that is, head to the XL Center this weekend for a smashing, crashing time! Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Hartford on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

It'll be a cold one Saturday, but if you need an ol' fashioned New England-style warm-up, head to Olde Mistick Village for the 18th Annual Cabin Fever Festival Charity Chowder Cook-Off! Proceeds from the event go to Always Home and the organization's work to prevent family homelessness. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more here.

We may not have gotten any decent snowfall this winter, but that won't stop Norfolk from celebrating the last days of winter! This weekend will be their 6th Annual Winter Weekend! The event highlights the town's winter beauty with two days of fun activities for all, indoors and outdoors. You and the family can enjoy food, music, art shows, curling and skating, hiking, stained glass windows, a bonfire, plays, and more! The event is Saturday and Sunday, all day. Learn more about the festival here.

Running until March 18, celebrate the winter outdoors with RiverQuest Winter Wildlife Eagle Cruises! RiverQuest is part of the Connecticut River Museum, located at Steamboat dock in Essex. With minimal leaves on the trees and minimal human activity, the viewing won't get any better! The boat does have a heated cabin but they suggest you dress warm since the best views are from the open decks. Don't forget your camera! Learn more about the cruise here.

The maple syrup season is kicking off early, and The Woodbury Sugar Shed wants to show you how it all works! Stop by on Saturday and Sunday to take in the sights and smells of maple syrup making. Sample a few different grades of the syrup and discover which one is your new favorite! Learn more about the Woodbury Sugar Shed here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

