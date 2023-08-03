Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, August 4-6

It'll be a beautiful weekend so here are some things to check out around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend in August and it'll be another beautiful one!

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events and activities happening around Connecticut!

From Thursday to Sunday, head to Orange for their 2023 Carnival! It's a weekend of community celebration with thrilling rides, delicious treats, and a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday! The carnival is a fundraiser for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department, which relies 100% on volunteers. Every dollar that's raised during the event goes towards supporting the department. Learn more about the event here.

A special event for a special cause in East Hampton is happening Saturday! The First Annual Fundraiser to support the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rule of 3 Brewing. The event will host a 50/50 raffle, Maddie's merch, 2 Waves and the Sun permanent Jewelry, food trucks, and live music! All proceeds will be donated to the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut. Learn more here.

Ready to tackle the tide? The Connecticut River Museum is hosting the 6th Annual Conquer the Current 2023 event on Saturday! The event is an exciting paddle regatta for ages 16 and up that starts at Eagle Landing in Haddam and culminates in Essex at the Connecticut River Museum, a total of nine miles. Part of the event will also include live music, mouth-watering BBQ by Porky Pete's, and other refreshments on the museum's riverfront lawn! Participants will have the chance to win gift cards from Dick's Sporting Goods and funds raised from this event go to support the museum’s on-water education programs. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Learn more here!

It's time to go back... to the future? While it's still 2023, the 'Back to the '80s Weekend' event at Lyman's Orchard in Middlefield is looking to take you back to 1983! Running Saturday and Sunday, it's an '80s-themed weekend with soda floats, food samples, '80s-themed deli specials, throwback games, and more! The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Learn more about the schedule of events here.

Brass City Jazz Fest returns to downtown Waterbury on Saturday! This free, all-day contemporary jazz festival brings together some of the country and region’s top performing artists, including headliner jazz keyboardist Chris “Big Dog” Davis, a 2X Grammy-nominated composer and producer with 20 Billboard #1 hits to his credit. Other performers include world-renowned bassist Gerald Veasley, Billboard’s Smooth Jazz & Sirius XM Watercolors Hit-Maker Carl Cox, guitarist Ray “The Weeper” Fuller, multi-instrumentalist Marcia Miget, and Billboard Charting Vocalist Rebecca Jade. In addition to the music, the jazz fest will feature a variety of vendors all along Grand Street, as well as food vendors and drink options. Learn more about the event here!

Of course, that's not all there is to do in Connecticut this weekend! For more ideas, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

