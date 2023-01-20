Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

January hum drum may have settled in but there's still plenty to do this weekend in Connecticut with family and friends!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!

The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

From the sea to land, you can also check out the Hartford Home Show at the XL Center! The event features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment. The show runs Saturday and Sunday and admission is free with online registration. Learn more here.

Don't stop believing as you head down to the Water's Edge Resort & Spa in Westbrook this weekend for A Tribute to Journey! The band's classic songs will be performed by Worlds Apart – The Journey Concert Experience. The event is held on Saturday. Reception begins at 6 p.m. and the dinner show begins at 7 p.m. Learn more here.

If you're searching for a different music vibe this weekend, head to Woodstock to hear TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute! The band has been crisscrossing the country since 2008, performing some of Fleetwood Mac's most iconic songs. The event takes place Saturday at the Loos Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Learn more here.

Continuing for the rest of January is the Dazzling L.I.F.F.E Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards Golf Course in Middlefield! The event is held daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Marvel at over 400 illuminated lantern displays on a winding half-mile walking path. Adventure through a vibrant wonderland of animals, insects, reptiles, plant life, and more - all inspired by the 2,000-year-old Asian art of lantern making. Learn more about the event here.

Head to the Mystic Seaport Museum this weekend for the start of its Winter Boat Cruises! Bundle up and enjoy a scenic cruise along the waterfront. The ride is 25 minutes long and features a guided tour of sights along the river. But if you can't make it this weekend, don't worry, because the rides run until Feb. 25. Learn more about the ride here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

