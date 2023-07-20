Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

The weather this weekend will be beautiful, and there are plenty of events around the state to check out!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be absolutely beautiful this weekend in terms of weather with no rain forecasted Saturday or Sunday.

Looking to get out of the house? If you're tired of the beach, here are some things you, friends, and family can check out this weekend across the state!

'Tis the season at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield! On Saturday, they're teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring you the Lyman Orchards Blueberry Festival & Christmas in July event at their Apple Barrel Farm Market! Start the day out in the fields picking fresh blueberries, then head over to the Apple Barrel Farm Market for live music, free food tastings, horse-drawn hayrides, a petting farm, face painting, plus Santa will be on the property for pictures with the kids! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

It's also the season for sunflower wishes! Join the Buttonwood Farm beginning this Saturday for their 20th annual Sunflowers for Wishes fundraiser event. Enjoy farm-fresh ice cream with the whole family while basking in acres of beautiful flowers. This event is for a good cause, raising proceeds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut. Visitors will be able to walk the farm to see these flowers up close and be able to cut them for $3 each as a donation to the charity. T-shirts with a special design that benefits Make-A-Wish will also be on sale. The event runs until July 30. Learn more here.

Ahoy! Head to the Mystic Seaport Museum for the Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous, a dazzling display of high-quality antique and classic vessels, including cruisers, sailboats, and runabouts. Approximately 25 classic vessels create a colorful gathering along the museum’s waterfront all day Saturday. Then, Saturday afternoon, the vessels make their way down the Mystic River in a jubilant, three-mile parade! Learn more about the event here.

It's back! For the first time in 24 years, the City of Waterbury will again host a Puerto Rican Day Festival. The festival will feature food, music, and fun from the rich Puerto Rican community of Greater Waterbury. The event is happening Saturday and is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Washington Park, Sylvan Avenue. Learn more about the event here.

Move! with the Urban League of Greater Hartford this Saturday! The 5K and 1 Mile distances both welcome participants of all abilities, ages and fitness levels to run or walk before they enjoy a summer morning. There's also the MOVE Festival with a free kids run, variety of fitness activities, healthy snacks, giveaways and live entertainment. Explore Hartford’s historic Keney Park in this inspiring inaugural event and encourage others to join you. The $20 event fee for adults and $10 fee for ages 13-21 includes a cotton shirt; kids 12 and under can participate in the 5K, 1 Mile, and/or kids run for free (shirt available for purchase). Learn more about the event here.

Looking for some extra heat this weekend? Head to Willimantic and enjoy unique flavors at the first Connecticut Spicy Food Festival being held at Jillson Square Park! There will be plenty of hot and spicy-flavored foods for you to try from amazing food trucks! This 2-day event promises to be fun for the whole family. Not only will the food trucks feature a variety of delicious foods, but also children can enjoy FREE shows, live music, shopping at over 50 unique small business vendors -- and more! Learn more about the event here.

Still hungry? Back by popular demand, the Food Truck Fest returns to TreeTrails - Mystic this Saturday and Sunday! Come climb and enjoy fantastic food prepared by some of the best food trucks in the region. Also, check out a plethora of handmade crafts and creations too! Learn more about the event here.

--

Of course, that's not all there is to do this weekend in Connecticut. Head to CT Visit for more ideas!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.