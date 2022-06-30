Weekend happenings around Connecticut | Fourth of July Weekend

Fireworks, parades, and festivals have arrived to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's July 4th Weekend and there are plenty of things to do while celebrating the holiday!

It's also the beginning of the first full month of summer! The list below will also include events on Monday.

Beginning this weekend and lasting until the end of October is the Farmers Market at Connecticut's Old State House. The market is held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first one will be on July 1! Shop local and enjoy the community coming together to support local farmers and artisans! Learn more about the event here.

Griswold is holding its Fireworks & Carnival + Youthtopia event on Friday! It's part of a larger three-day event that begins Thursday night and ends Saturday. Friday's event will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featured during Friday's event will be food trucks and activities for the whole family to enjoy followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

Kick off your July 4th weekend with some live-action history! Take in the sights and sounds of the Continental and British soldiers during the Revolutionary War. Audiences can witness what it was like to be part of the troops or witness the conflict as a camp follower or civilian. A day's worth of events is on tap! The event will be held Saturday at the Mystic Seaport Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

The Niantic Lions Club will be hosting their annual Arts & Crafts Show and Food Truck Court both Saturday and Sunday! Featured will be local artisans and a wide variety of food trucks. Also on hand will be the famous Lions Kettle Corn. Parking is free! The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

If you missed out on the Robin Hood's Medieval Faire during its run this year, this weekend is your last chance to take part! The event's final weekend is Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the event here!

From Saturday to Monday, enjoy live music and a delicious barbeque platter at The Apple Barrel Farm Market located at Lyman Orchards! The event is held July 2-4. You can also stop by and pick your own raspberries and blueberries! Learn more about the event here!

The well-known, and well-loved, Boom Box Parade returns to Willimantic! The event will be held Monday, July 4, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will be led by Grand Marshall and legendary radio personality Wayne Norman who has been there since the very start of the first parade! Learn more about the event here.

The Stamford History Center will be hosting its annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence for the fourth year. This year, the center is including other rodents reflecting multiple voices seeking justice and equality for all. Learn more about the event, held Monday, here!

Join the Norwalk Historical Society for their first in-person Independence Day Celebration for the first time in two years! The event will be held Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Featured will be readings of historical documents including the Declaration of Independence, and the "Connecticut in the American Revolution" lecture by Norwalk Historical Commissioner, Eric Chandler. Learn more about the event here!

Patriotic pets and pet lovers converge on Litchfield on Monday for their 4th of July Pet Parade and Turn of the Century Fest. All pets - dogs, cats, snails, or stuffed animals – are invited to the Tapping Reeve Meadow to celebrate Independence Day. Bring your pet to the judge’s booth before joining the parade! The event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend and have a happy, and safe, July 4th Weekend!

