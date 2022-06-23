These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!

This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!

Pride Month

Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As We're Talking" for a limited run from June 24 to June 26. Showtimes vary. Pantochino provides performances for family audiences in downtown Milford. Learn more about the show here.

The West Hartford Pride Festival will be held at Blue Back Square this year on June 25. West Hartford Pride also has various other events throughout the month. Learn more about the events here.

Join Ellington Equality as they hold the second annual PRIDE Parade & Celebration event at Arbor Park on June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family-friendly activities will be available along with music and resources. Learn more about the event here.

Mohegan Sun will host several PRIDE events the weekend of June 24 - 26 including Spin to Win Extravaganza, Pride on the Patio, Cocktails & Queens, PRIDE @ Night, and You Better Work: Diva Brunch. Check out the events and how you can attend here.

Other events

Get your groove on at the first-ever Riverfront Dance Festival in Hartford. The event will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. The event, produced by the Hartford Dance Collective, will feature distinguished dangers and choreographers, students, and community members performing original works. The event is free and food trucks and other vendors will also be in attendance. Learn more about the event here.

Fore! The Travelers Championship tournament is underway and lasts until Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Organizers expect 156 golfers to make up the field of competition this year, all vying for a shot at this year's championship. Learn more about the event here and check out the Travelers fan guide here.

Appreciate amazing woodworking this weekend at the WoodenBoat Show at Mystic Seaport! The event will be held from Friday to Sunday. Guests will be able to see more than 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type from hand-crafted kayaks to mahogany runabouts. Also throughout the weekend, staff and guest experts will be conducting demonstrations of a variety of boat-building skills. Learn more about the event here.

If you have a need for speed, head to the Midstate Site Development Street Stock Firecracker 30 & Fireworks event Friday afternoon. The race will take place at Stafford Motor Speedway with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. and the grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Learn more about the event and see the schedule here.

Celebrate all things messy at Connecticut Science Center's MessFest this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy family-friendly indoor and outdoor activities where the kids can get messy all in the name of science! Artisans, local crafters, and vendors will also be at the event making for an all-around fun Saturday afternoon for the whole family. Learn more about the event here.

Kick the summer off with a boom! The Hebron Lions Fireworks show will take place Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. and fireworks launching around 9:25 p.m. On-site parking will be available along with food vendors. Learn more about the event here.

If fireworks aren't your style and want to welcome summer in a quieter way, Sunday is Connecticut Historic Gardens Day! Connecticut's Historic Gardens is a group of 15 distinctive historic sites and gardens dotted throughout the state. Visitors on Sunday can learn about the gardens ranging from colonial-era herb gardens to revival-era gardens. Learn more about the event on the group's website.

Looking for a laugh? Jay Leno, comedian and author, is heading for the Ridgefield Playhouse this Sunday for two shows! One show begins at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $135 to $150. Learn more about the event and get tickets here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.



