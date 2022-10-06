Weekend happenings around Connecticut, June 10-12

Pride Month events continue this weekend across the state! You can also check out a car show, a food festival, and so much more!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Heading into this weekend with no plans? Pride Month events continue this weekend across the state as well as other activities you can enjoy from a car show to a food festival!

From Storrs to Danbury, there's plenty to do this weekend.

Pride events this weekend





The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will be presenting the "Intersectionality and Gender Continuum" virtual conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10. The event is held in partnership with the Connecticut Women’s Consortium. The event is free. Learn more about how you can participate here.

The Town of Mansfield will be holding their celebration of Pride at Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs! There will be music, games, selfie stations, and free flags and pronoun pins. The UConn Dairy Bar Ice Cream Truck will also be there for a sweet frozen treat. Stick around for the 8 p.m. Drag Queen Story Time event. "Love Simon" will also be screened beginning at dusk. Learn more about the event here!

Come "Cher" the waffles with Main Street Pint and Plate in Bristol! The brunch event will be held beginning at 12 p.m. with drag performers with live singing, food, fun and more! Learn more information about the event and purchase tickets here.

Dogs and a celebration are awaiting at the 2nd Annual Pups and Pride Parade in Canton! The event begins Saturday at 11 a.m. You will have to register your dog. The event will feature local artists from the Canton Arts Council, children's activities, and the Pups and Pride Parade! Learn more about the event here.

Tolland will be holding its 2nd Annual Pride Parade at Crandall Park on Saturday! The event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Food, music, and games along with prices will be at the event. Learn more here!

TROUPE429 in Norwalk will be holding their Fairfield County Pride 2022 celebration beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 2 a.m.! the event will feature three drag queens and two DJs along with an art exhibition featuring local artists. Prizes, giveaways, and so much more! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Norwalk's Triangle Community Center will hold Fairfield County's Pride in the Park event from noon to 9 p.m. at Mathews Park. Featured will be family-friendly activities, food, and gift vendors along with nationally acclaimed entertainment and many other activities. Learn more about the event here.

Priam Vineyards in Colchester will be holding their PRIDE Fest Weekend on Saturday and Sunday! The event will feature many food trusts and craft and art vendors with live music. Learn more about the vent here!

The inaugural Darien Pride Celebration will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tilley Pond! The event will feature music, food, guest speakers, and other family fun. Learn more about the event here!

Other weekend events





Hungry? The Hartford Taste Festival will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Constitution Plaza! Featured will be top-notch eateries, live entertainment, and other fun activities. Learn more about the event here.

The Antique Truck Club Of America - CT Yankee Chapter is holding its annual truck show this Saturday and Sunday! The event will be held at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds and begins at 8 a.m. on both days, ending at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Featured will be the truck show, a flea market, and a bake sale. Learn more about the event here.

Join Connecticut Landmarks as they celebrate Juneteenth with the City of New London. They'll be highlighting the African-American history of the Hempsted Houses and the surrounding New London neighborhood. The celebration will feature music, dance performances, and activities and crafts for children. The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free but registration is requested. Learn more here.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Connecticut Open House Day will be offering events fully in person! More than 200 tourism attractions across the state will offer free or reduced admission or special offers to residents on Saturday. You can see a full list of all participating attractions here.

The Danbury Railway Museum will host their Steel & Wheels Car Show this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics Danbury. The event includes train rides, tours of vintage railroad equipment, and a car show. Also at the event will be music, food, ax throwing, and other surprises. The show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 2:30 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Kick off fair season early on Saturday and attend the Simsbury Grange Agricultural Fair! The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured will be contests, agricultural displays, demonstrations, a bake and craft sale, and other children's activities. Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate the best of the best when it comes to barbecue with the Sun BBQ Fest at Mohegan Sun this weekend! The event will be held Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature food, cold beer, hand-crafted cocktails and live music. Guests will also enjoy barbecue from nationally acclaimed barbecue teams and sample small bites from their "People's Choice Competition". Learn more about the event here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

