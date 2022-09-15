Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

It'll be a gorgeous weekend to get out there and enjoy family-friendly events across the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick.

So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!

The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will be held from Thursday evening to Sunday! Thursday night will also feature a demolition derby (tickets are separate from admission). The fair will feature live music from Locomotion and Rave On, along with tractor pulls and other family-friendly activities for the entire weekend! Learn more about the fair here.

The New Haven Grand Prix cycling event will be staged Friday night, featuring multiple races with riders of all ages marking the first time since before the pandemic the races have been staged. The Grand Prix will happen from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday. Learn more about the event here.

Running from this weekend to Oct. 2 is Putnam's Oktoberfest Downtown! See German-themed items in Main Street shops and restaurants while eating German food and beer in the many unique eateries. Also enjoy vintage and new items in the retail stores and festive window displays! Learn more about the event here.

Explore the world of art at Fairfield County's Premier Arts Festival in Newtown, now in its 10th year. The event features 60 local artists, six local dance schools performing, and all-day music on the main stage and a wine and beer garden. This year our feature performers will be Circus Moves and Matica Arts. Learn more about the event here.

The 43rd Annual Watertown Festival will be held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park! Enjoy live music, food, raffles, and other family-friendly entertainment the whole day! Free parking is available along with bus shuttles to and from the festival. Learn more about the event here!

It's back and it stinks more than ever! That's what Mystic is saying about their 15th Annual Garlic Festival, being held at Olde Mystick Village Saturday and Sunday! Local artisans and merchants will line the streets as local restaurants and food service establishments will serve delicious garlic-related foods and non-garlic favorites for purchase. Learn more about the event here!

The Big E returns this Friday, running to Oct. 2. Just over the border in Massachusetts, families will find a full day's worth of activities from concerts, demonstrations, rides, and much more. This weekend, the Dropkick Murphys will be playing Friday night to kick off the fair and Sunday will feature Brantly Gilbert. Learn more about the fair and purchase tickets here.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk will hold its 15th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market on Sunday. The event will feature many vendor booths that all bargain hunters and flea market enthusiasts can enjoy. Pursue the chance to buy antiques, repurposed furniture, jewelry, crafts by local artisans, household items, clothing, toys, and farm-to-table items. Learn more about the event here!

Join Windor's Union Street Tavern for its 16th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot on Sunday. The event will be held, rain or shine. Money raised at the event will be for childhood cancer research. The race will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein will once again emcee the event!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

