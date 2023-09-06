Weekend happenings in Connecticut, June 9-11

It's been a long week cooped up inside due to air quality concerns – here are some things to do in Connecticut this weekend as the air clears!

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the air quality so unhealthy over the week, some of us are getting cabin fever after being cooped up!

Here are some ideas for some weekend plans that you, friends, and family can enjoy.

Beginning Saturday is the 2023 International Festival of Arts & Ideas in New Haven! It runs for 15 days, so if you can't make it this weekend, you have other chances! From art to music, dance, theater, and more – there's something for everyone to enjoy, with over 150 events scheduled. Learn more about the festival here.

Get your appetites ready for the Hartford Taste Festival happening Friday and Saturday! Hartford Taste is the celebration of good food and good music! Join people from throughout the region to taste a variety of food from the area's top-notch eateries, relax, and have fun. This year's event has attracted 30 vendors and 30 musical acts appearing on two stages - all from Connecticut! The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Who doesn't love a good sea chantey? The 2nd Annual CT Sea Music Festival will drop anchor in downtown Essex beginning Friday, and running until June 12. This family-friendly weekend includes a symposium on the Music of the Sea, free workshops with maritime musicians, a family stage, demonstrations of sailor skills, sails on the Connecticut River, a Sunday morning revival-style hymn sing, and late night Chantey Sings in the historic Griswold Inn. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

From the sea to the hills, the Goshen Stampede will be held this Friday to Sunday! The stampede hosts fun family events with a lot of action, including rodeos and demolition derbies, a three-day music festival, truck pulls, fireworks, a petting zoo, great food, vendors and much more. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Join The Amistad Center for Art & Culture and the Wadsworth in Hartford for Juneteenth Family Day on Saturday. Gather outdoors for festivities, including a sing-along with Miles Wilson-Toliver, a performance by Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum, and Dance Corp, live music from Nekita Waller and DJ Ch’Varda, crafting with Jacqueline Bright, African drumming and storytelling by Our Culture is Beautiful, and Anne Cubberly’s famous giant puppets. In case of inclement weather, activities will take place inside the Wadsworth Atheneum. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

It'll be a bow-wow of a time at the Pups and Pride Parade and Celebration in Canton! It's a family celebration of Pride featuring local artists from The Canton Arts Council, raffles, kid’s art activities, and the third annual Pups and Pride Parade. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don't forget to register your dog before heading to the event! Proceeds from the sale of the art and the raffle will be donated to the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective. Learn more about the event here.

Join Triangle Community Center, the Fairfield County LGBTQ+ Community, people from all across the Tri-state area and other neighboring states, as well as allies for their annual, family-friendly Pride in the Park! This year's event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk from noon to 8 a.m. To learn more, head to their website.

Health Care Advocates International will be presenting a 10th Anniversary special screening of A Self-Made Man, featuring none other than HCAI’s Director of Youth and Family Program, Tony Ferraiolo. A Self-Made Man documentary provides an intimate look into the personal story and important life work of Tony Ferraiolo. The film was inspired by Tony’s own experiences and explains how his self-transformation prepared him uniquely to serve as a trans youth advocate. Proceeds from the screening will benefit the Q+ organization, TV-365, and North Branford High School’s Diversity Group. Purchase tickets here.

That's not all there is to do this weekend! For more events, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

