Weekend happenings around Connecticut | Juneteenth, Father's Day Weekend, Pride Month

This weekend is a celebratory one resulting in three days worth of fun events all across the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will see a convergence of three different celebrations: Juneteenth, Pride Month, and Father's Day Weekend!

With the holidays and celebrations comes a host of fun events the whole family can enjoy!

Father's Day

Dads and their families can head over to Olde Mistick Village in Mystic for the "Dads Rock the Village" event on Saturday and Sunday. Live music will be featured including The Tone Shifters on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Timeless from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Dads can also win prizes for the best photos submitted to the Village's Facebook page. The theme this year is '80s dress-up! Learn more here.

Kick off Father's Day on Sunday with brunch on a morning cruise on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat at Essex Steam Train and Riverboat! The event is held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event, while called "Donuts with Dads" actually features other grab-and-go butter breakfast selections as well. Learn more about the event and book tickets here.

Get dad out to the great outdoors! For Father's Day, dads get to climb free at the Adventure Park at Storrs! Dads get to climb free if one other ticket is also purchased. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more about the event here and purchase tickets!

From water to trees, and now to trains! Take a relaxing ride along the scenic Farm River in a vintage trolley car while taking in the sights with the Shore Line Trolley Museum. Visitors will also take a rare peek behind the scenes in the trolley yard on Sunday to see the car restoration process in action! Admission is free for dad if there is at least one other paid admission. Learn more about the event and book tickets here.

In the mood for some good cookin'? Treat dad to a Father's Day BBQ at 1741 Pub and Grill in Middlefield. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Live music will also be featured! Learn more about the event and book tickets here.

Head to The Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday for a Father's Day celebration! Celebrate dads at the park when all kids and dads can run the bases after the game! The Hartford Yard Goats will be taking on the Akron Rubber Ducks with the game set to start at 1:05 p.m. Buy tickets here!

Juneteenth

This is not a comprehensive list. Head here for a list of more events.

The Town of East Hartford will be hosting their Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Hartford Town Green. The event will feature family-friendly activities for all ages along with a state lineup that honors Juneteenth through diverse performances. Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a live musical performance by Nekita Waller at the Groton Public Library on Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. Her repertoire brings a mix of original music as well as covers of works by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Tower to Power, and more. Learn more about the event here.

Windsor's Blue Hills Fire Department will be hosting a two-day event for Juneteeth. On Saturday, there will be a parade on Blue Hills Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. with live entertainment and free refreshments after the parade. On Sunday, the department will be hosting a community cookout from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the department's location at 1021 Blue Hills Avenue. There will be live entertainment, activities for children, and food trucks.

Hartford will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at Bushnell Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature live performances, vendors, food, and a showcase of Black art emerging from local artists including Ellis Echevarria, Andre Rochester, Jonathan Bruce, David Jackson, Darryl Oats, Mina Echevarria, Lindaluz Carillo, Danessa Pedrosa, Linda Martin and Jaii Marc Renee. Learn more about the event here.

The Pardee-Morris House in New Haven will honor the lives of Pink and Stepna, two enslaved people who are now memorialized with Witness Stones at the historic site. The event will be held Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The site will remain open for free tours until 4 p.m. Witness Stones Memorials are cement and bronze markers that note the names of enslaved individuals, their trades, and whether they were emancipated or died enslaved. You can learn more about the Witness Stones Project here.

The Greater Danbury NAACP will present their Danbury Juneteenth - National Independence Day Celebration on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Western Connecticut State University. There will be live entertainment with dance performances by local artists. The group said that because Juneteeth also falls on Father's Day this year, the celebration will also honor fathers with swag bags and other tokens of appreciation. Admission is free but pre-registration is preferred. Head here for more information.

Pride Month

This is not a comprehensive list. Head here for a list of more events.

Dinner and a show? The Westport Library is hosting Pride Cabaret Night with a social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.! The event is free to attend, but you must register. Learn more about the event here!

Celebrate Hamden Pride with their festival at Town Center Park. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a bounce house, face painting, live music, and much more! Learn more about the event here.

Calling all boaters! The Triangle Community Center is inviting guests to join them for their second annual Pride Parade of Sail in Norwalk! Private motor and sailboats of all sizes are encouraged to attend the event as they sail by Calf Pasture Beach and Veteran's Park, ending with a lobster bake social. You do not need to have a boat to attend. Learn more about the event here.

Head down to the Ridgefield Playhouse to see the Isaac Mizrahi Cabaret Show! The event begins at 8 p.m. Accompanied by jazz musicians, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Madonna and Barbra Streisand to Billie Eilish! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Other events

Do you have a need? A need for... wings? Head to Quassy Amusement & Waterpark for their Wings & Things event! Three kinds of wings will be featured along with hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages, and more! Learn more about the event that begins at 4 p.m. here.

If you're looking for a laugh, head to Mount Southington on Friday for a Comedy Craft Beer & Wine event! All tickets include the first beer or wine. The tour has been doing stops in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maryland for over three years. The featured comic is Mike Hanley, CBS Funniest Comic in Boston and who has also been featured on The Today Show and Sirius/XM Radio. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

In the mood for some tunes? Head to the Road Jam Music Festival at Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford this Friday and Saturday! It's their sixth year holding the festival. Enjoy beer and live music all night long! Times Friday are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more about the event and the featured performers here.

Celebrate the upcoming summer solstice next week by running in the Summer Solstice Trail Run this Saturday! The course includes an 8-mile, 5-mile and 3-mile run through Gay City State Park. The race is part of the 2022 Blue-Blazed Trail Running Series. The race is also asking participants to give back to the community and donate nonperishable food to help benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Race times begin between 7:30 a.m.to 7:40 a.m. Learn more about the race here.

It's the return of the Windsor House Tour! The event has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic but it's finally back this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features 12 properties throughout Connecticut's historic first town. In addition to the full array of distinct houses, you can also enjoy coffee, beer, books and games all on the grounds of the Windsor Historical Society. Learn more about the event here.

Say 'sweet summer strawberries' five times fast as you head to the Lyman Orchards Strawberry Festival this Saturday! The festival will take place at the Apple Barrel Farm Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music will be featured along with a strawberry jam demonstration and other delicious food options! Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate local artists this Saturday and Sunday at the Summer Arts Festival on the Essex Town Green! The two-day event features artists and artisans selling and exhibiting their work. The event is free to attend. Saturday the festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.