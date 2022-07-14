Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

From a Grand Prix in the Litchfield County hills to the Summer Stride at the shoreline, there's plenty to do across the state this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need something to do this fine summer weekend? From musicals to marathons, a Grand Prix to the Greater Hartford Shakespeare festival, there are plenty of events happening across the state to check out!

With summer comes the start of Connecticut's agricultural fairs! The 56th Annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday at the North Stonington fairgrounds. Thursday and Friday the fair will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head on down for entertainment and fun the whole family can enjoy! Admission is $12 for guests 10 years old and older. Learn more about the fair here!

“I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest." The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival kicks off this Thursday and will span three weekends, lasting until the end of July. This summer, Capital Classics will stage Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" outdoors on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph. Thursday through Saturday, performances start at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday's performances beginning at 5:30 p.m. Learn more about the festival and purchase tickets here.

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) Northeast Grand Prix is speeding into Lime Rock Park in Salisbury this Friday and Saturday! The championship features multiple classes of sports cars racing on the track at the same time. Most of the races are timed races of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Bring the family to enjoy this fast-paced, thrilling event! Both Friday and Saturday, the Grand Prix is held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

Feeling a little blue? Then head to Lyman Orchards' Apple Barrel Farm Market on Saturday for their Blueberry Festival and Christmas in July event! You can head out into the fields and pick some fresh blueberries while also returning to take pictures with Santa! Munch on blueberry baked goods and enjoy other family activities including live music. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here!

If you're less about Santa and more about the strides, then head to the L+M Hospital Summer Stride 5k & 10k this Saturday! Both races will offer stunning scenic routes along the shore, with delicious and refreshing local ice cream from Michael's Dairy to celebrate after. Learn more about the event here.

Maybe you've heard the story "Anne of Green Gables" but not in Goodspeed Opera House style! The theater is premiering its new musical on Sunday with a run that will last until September 4. The Goodspeed promises bold choreography, witty humor, and a revolutionary spirit with this Green Gables as you've never seen it before! Learn more about showtimes and dates, and purchase tickets here.

Celebrate Windham's rich Latin community with music, food, drinks, and more at their first Multicultural Latin Festival this Saturday! Headliners for the festival include Rika Swing and Willie Crespo. The event will be held at the Shaboo Stage from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

If you're looking for another style of musical, head on over to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday to catch a screening of the 1972 movie "Cabaret" starring Liza Minnelli! Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies, and Warner Bros. are bringing the movie to select theaters on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film. The movie's showtimes will be at 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

If you're a history buff and yearning for more facts about Connecticut's rich past, head to City Pier in New London on Sunday for the "Discover the Thames Harbor" event. The boat ride and event will cover history dating back to when the Connecticut river was called the Massapequatock by the Mohegan and Pequot tribes, all the way through the Revolutionary War, New London's whaling ports, and more! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

