Weekend happenings around Connecticut, May 20-22

Looking for something to do this weekend? From a Greek food festival to a mocktail tasting fundraiser, check out what's happening around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a warm one and there's plenty to do across the state if you're a fan of the hotter temps!

Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some suggestions!

The Dionyos Greek Food Festival will be held in New Britain from Friday to Sunday! The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free, but pricing for food dishes may vary. The event will be held at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church of New Britain on West Main Street. Head here for more information!

Looking for some great tunes to finish out your work week? Cloud Cult, a band out of Minnesota, is playing at Trinity College's Austin Arts Center on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m.! The band is hailed as one of the Top 10 Green Bands by Rolling Stone. Masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend. Learn more here!

Get your steps in while also helping a good cause! The 4th Annual Johnson Brunetti 5K & Kids Fun Run will be held Friday evening at Camp Courant in Farmington. Help pledge support or be a fundraiser to help raise necessary funds to help Camp Courant help over a thousand campers this summer! The run will be held Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Experience magic on stage as Michael Carbonaro makes a stop at Foxwoods on Friday! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as "Happily Divorced", "30 Rock", "Grey’s Anatomy", and "CSI: Miami." Learn more about the event and buy tickets here!

Looking to spend Saturday outdoors? While it's going to be a hot one out there, maybe that's more your style. If so, I-Park is holding an event right up your alley! On Saturday, the group is welcoming the public to its 2022 season kick-off Open Trails+Birdwatching+Plein Air Paint Out event! The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be given a trail map and a Birds of I-Park brochure and will be invited to explore the grounds. Learn more about the event here.

The Walk Like MADD 5K walk will be happening this Saturday from 8:30 am. to noon in Hartford at the XFINITY Theatre. The non-competitive walk raises funds that are necessary to provide educational awareness programs to Connecticut youth and their parents. Learn more about the event here!

Head to Hilltop Farm in Suffield if you're wanting to find your next vintage treasure! The farm will be hosting the Monster Tag Sale & Flea Market which will feature about 42 tents and tables full of antiques to barn finds, from birdhouses to other household items! The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more here!

Hungry? You can master your pizza-making skills this Saturday at Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel in Middlefield! This one-hour workshop will teach you techniques for the perfect pizza pie. Tickets are $15 a person and the event begins at 11 a.m.! Learn more here.

The City of Meriden is celebrating its public works department during National Public Works Week (May 16-21). There will be a truck parade on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. which is a family-friendly event! There the winners of the "Name the Truck" contest will also be announced. Winners will receive a prize bag and a photo with the truck. The parade will be held at the city green at 77 State Street.

Treat your tastebuds for a good cause this weekend! A Promise to Jordan will host the 2nd Annual Mocktail Tasting fundraising event happening this Sunday, May 22, at Real Art Ways in Hartford. Area restaurateurs and bar owners will showcase their best non-alcoholic beverages and compete for a chance at 1st place! Learn more about the fundraiser here.

