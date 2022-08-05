Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

There's plenty to do around the state to enjoy the first weekend in August!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now.

With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!

Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The festival is held from August 4 through August 21. You can choose one of your favorite sunflowers to cut and take with you at the end of your walk or pick a bouquet from the field! Learn more about the event here.

It's show time! The 34th Annual Children's Circus of Middletown performance takes place Friday at 5 p.m. at the Macdonough School. The performance is the culmination of a five-week day camp for kids ages 5-15. There, they worked with professional circus artists to learn their circus skills! Oddfellows Playhouse hosts the event. Learn more about the event here.

The Teen Musical Ensemble presents "Legally Blonde the Musical" at the Hartford stage this weekend! The performance runs on August 5 and 6. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. You can learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here.

Hit the water this weekend for Atlantic Outboard's 3rd Annual Duck Island Raft Party! Tie up your boat and listen to live music with giveaways and more! The event takes place on August 6. Learn more about the event and register here!

Move and groove with the music from the Brass City Jazz Fest in Waterbury this weekend! The event will be held on August 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy music from Willie Bradley, Taylor Sorice, David Dyson, and more! Food trucks and arts and crafts vendors will also be on site. Learn more about the event here!

Get your hockey-playing spirit on and head to the first-ever Hartford Wolf Pack HockeyFest at Pratt & Whitney Stadium this weekend! The event will take place on August 6 and 7 beginning at 8 a.m. You can compete on real rinks with official referees. The event features street hockey for divisions of all ages, genders, and skill levels! Learn more about the event and book tickets here.

And don't forget that from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

FOX61 is proud to spotlight Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

