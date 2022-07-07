Weekend happenings across Connecticut July 8-10

A variety of festivals taking over Connecticut this weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Summer is in full swing, with a variety of festivals taking over Connecticut this weekend. Here are just some of the events happening across the state over the next few days.

Sailfest is back for a three-day festival. Find amusement rides, entertainment, a tall ship, and over 100 vendors lined up around downtown. Be sure to stick around for the evening fireworks. Around 300,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend.

Head over to Bank Street in downtown New London on Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is also the Sailfest 5K, stepping off Sunday at 9 a.m.

Are you up for the challenge? The Litchfield Hills Triathlon will take place at 580 West Hill Road in New Hartford. There is an Olympic Triathlon race as well as an AquaBike event to sign up for. There are also para-triathlon and Para-AquaBike races. All of those events start at 7:30 a.m.

The Bozrah Farmers Market is back for the season, starting Friday, July 8, and continuing each Friday through Oct. 14. Stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 45 Bozrah Street. For more information, click here.

The Windsor Monarch Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday.

There are many displays to enjoy, including sidewalk art, an electric vehicle show, and a butterfly mural. There are also activities for the kids, like the pollinator parade, paint party, book reading and the upcycled pollinator planter challenge.

Go online to vote for your favorite upcycled pollinator planter. Voting closes July 22. They will also be available for auction.

Norwalk's 6th Annual NICE Festival celebrates the rich global heritage and culture the city is proud of.

NICE, short for Norwalk International Cultural Exchange, is the non-profit organization putting on the event.

The festival includes dancers, musicians, food, and craft vendors from multiple traditions and customs.

Head over to Oyster shell Park on North Water Street between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Don't throw away your shot to see "Hamilton: Art of Remaking History" at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford.

Find out how fashions from the American Revolution inspired the costumes on "Hamilton." The event runs Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

It's all part of Second Saturdays for Families at the museum.

Fireworks continue this weekend, with a display in Putnam on Saturday night. Gather at Rotary Park for a concert at 7 p.m., followed by the fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

'Tis the season for picking your own berries, and Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is celebrating the harvest of its raspberries with a Raspberry Festival.

The fun events will take place at the Apple Barrel on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from yoga to live music, water activities for the kids, and goats!

Of course, there will be fresh-picked raspberries available at the market.

Lyman Orchards is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

See you next weekend!

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

