From fairs and festivals to glowing lantern displays to bicycling tours, there are plenty of fun Weekend Happenings around Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's peak fair season in Connecticut, and this weekend looks to be suitable as Hurricane Lee will brush past the Nutmeg State. Many events are still on and ready to celebrate fall's approach.

There are many town fairs happening around the state this weekend.

Berlin Fair, put on by the Berlin Lions Cub, started Thursday and goes through Sunday. The 74th annual fair has food, craft, and animal exhibits, live music, motorsports, food, and more. Be sure to say hello to the FOX61 team, which will have a booth on the grounds. Get tickets and info here.

The Guilford Fair is going from Friday to Sunday. Food, music, rides, exhibits, and a brewery tent can be found here. Local students in grades 3-6 can also compete in the Guilford Fair Spelling Bee on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets and info for the fair can be found here.

The Orange Country Fair is happening on Saturday and Sunday. A Classic Car Show is part of the fair on Sunday. More information can be found here.

The Four Town Fair consists of East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, and Somers. Though the fairgrounds are on 56 Egypt Road in Enfield, this year's host town is Ellington. The festivities started Thursday and will go through Sunday. More information can be found here.

It's also the start of the Big E. The Eastern States Exposition brings six New England states together to share food, music, crafts, animals, and community. The Big E goes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

Music headliners throughout the two-week event include Zedd, Third Eye Blind, John Fogerty, and Jimmy Eat World.

The Annual Garlic Festival at Olde Mystick Village is dedicated to all things garlic! Dozens of vendors and many local musicians will be part of the celebration, happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The music lineup and more details can be found here.

The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo is lighting up the night again this fall with Glow Wild. This lantern festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 14, and will run Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 2. More than 35 larger-than-life glowing displays will be spread out throughout the zoo. Tickets can be bought online here.

Oktoberfest is coming to Two Roads in Stratford this weekend. The 10th annual Ok2berfest is happening Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:30 a.m., and there's still time to get general admission tickets. A $30 ticket gets you into the festival, one drink ticket, and a stein as a souvenir. There are many contests that test your strength and appetite. This event is for 21+ only, and kids or animals are prohibited. Click here for details and to register.

The Blackstone Library is hosting its annual book sale on the Branford town green. The sales tent will stay up through the weekend. There are thousands of books for all ages and most genres lined up under the big tent, ready to be cracked open. Hours and more details can be found here.

Bike Walk Connecticut is hosting a tour around the state on Sunday morning. There are various biking routes, including 14.5 miles, 24 miles, and 50.5 miles, as well as a 1.5-mile walk to choose from. The start and end location is at Bloomfield Recreation Services. Registration and details can be found here.

Have you ever wanted to harvest sunflower seeds straight from the flower? The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center will show families how to remove seeds from the sunflowers and how to use those seeds. There will also be a sunflower craft and each group will take home a potted sunflower plant. It's $20 per family of up to five people, happening on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Register and find more details here.

