Looking for something to do this weekend? From half-marathons to plenty of festivals, check out events happening around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This Friday may be the 13th, but there's nothing spooky about the springtime happenings taking place across the state this weekend!

From apple hunts to a 10K race, there's plenty to do this weekend with friends and family!

Beginning Friday night and running until July 3 is "Cabaret" at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam. The musical is about a British nightclub singer and the decadence of 1929 Berlin, Germany. Friday's performance begins at 8 p.m. with performances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays as well. Learn more about the performance and get tickets here.

In the mood for a different kind of musical? The Woodstock Academy's Musical Theater program will be putting on their rendition of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" Broadway show. Showtimes include Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the show will be performed at the Loos Center for the Arts. Learn more about the show and buy tickets here.

Last month there were egg hunts, but this weekend you can attend the Spring Apple Hunt at Lyman Orchards! The event will be held Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. Kids ages 1-10 years old can wander through the orchard's hay maze to find the apples! Admission is $15 per child, and includes a Sprint Apple Hunt t-shirt! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

This weekend, the Killingly Spring Fest is blooming once more! The festival will include artisans, live music, a parade, and more! Entry into the festival is free however some contests may require an entry fee. The festival will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in the Danielson section of town. Learn more here!

Time to wear some green and "frolic" about in Redding! Their Frog Frolic Family Festival (say that five times fast) takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is in its 25th year and all proceeds go to help benefit the Mark Twain Library in town. The festival takes its name from the infamous short story by Twain, who moved to Redding in 1907. Admission is free. Learn more about the event here!

Speaking of green – if you're not in the right mood for apples, maybe try some asparagus! Brown's Harvest Spring Asparagus Festival in Windsor will happen Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While at the farm, you can learn how they harvest their crop while also learning recipes. There will be food available for purchase from food trucks and they'll also have hanging baskets and patio plants for sale! Learn more about the event here.

Litchfield is a beautiful town, and this weekend it's bringing its fine arts festival back! The Litchfield Art Festival will hold its event both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Many well-known artists will be showcasing their art, spanning multiple mediums including functional art and fine non-functional art. Learn more about the event here.

On your mark, get set – go to Mystic this Sunday for the Mystic Half Marathon & 10k! The route will take runners from Olde Mistick Village, past historic ships, through downtown, to finish at Mystic Aquarium. Learn more about the event here.

Get your regency on this weekend and head to the Spill the Tea - A Bridgerton Inspired Tea Tasting this Sunday at The Lyman Homestead in Middlefield! The event has you partying like a queen, approved by "the ton," and participate in a guided tea tasting from Savvy Tea Gourmet of Madison. You'll also have traditional English tea sandwiches, quiche, and freshly-baked scones with clotted cream. Admission is $30. The first tasting takes place at 1 p.m. with a second one happening at 3:30 p.m. Learn more and buy tickets here!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

