Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, June 1-3

From foot races to car shows and an art festival -- there's plenty to do in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of June and the unofficial start to summer! While temperatures will feel more like spring, that doesn't mean there aren't fun things to do around the state with friends and family.

Head to The Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall to experience Christopher Baker’s acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved masterpiece, "Pride & Prejudice." In a world of opulent estates and lavish private balls, where women’s entire futures hinge on marriage, Elizabeth Bennet stands apart. With a vibrant wit and a headstrong sense of pride, Elizabeth places her own needs first and refuses to marry for mere convenience. But she meets her match in the unlikely figure of Mr. Darcy. Beginning as a testy battle of words and ideas, their relationship blossoms into a remarkable romance between two passionate intellects who play by their own rules. The play runs from June 2 to June 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Up for a Saturday of cycling and camaraderie? Explore Mansfield by bicycle during the 18th Annual John E. Jackman Tour de Mansfield! Enjoy a 20-mile or 40-mile route at your own pace along scenic roads, rural vistas, and historic villages. Both routes begin and end at the Mansfield Community Center in Downtown Storrs. And, both routes offer an optional stop at the Gurleyville Grist Mill, courtesy of Joshua's Trust. Following the ride, everyone is invited to enjoy lunch outside the Community Center. Lunch is included with registration. The 40-mile begins at 8 a.m.; the 20-mile begins at 9:30 a.m. Learn more here.

If biking isn't your thing, try running the UConn Health Half Marathon 10K & 5K! The long-time, beloved race tradition on Iron Horse features a picturesque two-loop 13.1-mile course along the Farmington River and local farmlands, with 10K and 5K race distance options. The post-race party is highlighted by delicious fresh food served alongside refreshing craft beer. Participants in all race distances earn a short-sleeve race technical shirt and a custom finisher medal. The race begins Saturday at 7:15 a.m. at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center. Learn more here.

The Greenwich Concours d’Elegance is a time for car lovers to celebrate the most prestigious and artfully designed automobiles vying for top honors in various classes. This year, the event is bringing back a weekend favorite: two Concours events. Don’t miss Saturday’s new Concours de Sport, featuring cars from and inspired by the world of motorsports, and Sunday’s traditional Concours d’Elegance, highlighting post-war American, Italian, and English automobiles and more. Connecticut native, television host, passionate auto enthusiast, and restorer Wayne Carini will be celebrated as Grand Marshal in 2023, including a particular class of cars from his private collection, including cars seen on his famous TV show, Chasing Classic Cars. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. Learn more here.

Kick off the summer with Mystic Seaport's Riverfest 2023! Visiting fishing and oyster vessels at the museum will educate about the industry’s sustainable practices. Visitors can also enjoy local oysters and check out a variety of special historical demonstrations like sail handling aboard historic vessels, cod fishing, and cooking oysters on an open hearth. Kick back with a tasty beverage on the waterfront while listening to music on the new performance stage! Want to spend some time out on the water? Enjoy a captained boat ride or take out a sailboat or rowboat! Riverfest runs all weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

Celebrate local artists at the 3rd Annual Litchfield Art Festival 2023! This show will be a highlight for collectors and residents from the Tri-State region, New England, and beyond. Attracting thousands of visitors, the festival will provide each exhibitor the opportunity to show his or her work to its best advantage, support the purchase of original fine art and handmade functional art, and foster art appreciation. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free! Learn more here.

It'll be a bow-wow of a time at the 1st annual "Mutts at the Mill" Festival this weekend in Stonington! The event promises a unique shopping experience awaits at The Velvet Mill as over 60 small business crafters and vendors will join the shops for a weekend that promises to be fun for the entire family. There will be free kids' activities, live music, and photo opportunities -- plus great shopping for all types of products, including canine-related ones! The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Of course, that's not all there is to do this weekend. Head to CT Visit to find more things to do in your neck of the woods!

See you next weekend!

