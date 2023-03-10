Weekend happenings in Connecticut, March 10-12

While St. Patrick's Day isn't until March 17, many places across the state are celebrating this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — While the state expects to see some snow Friday into Saturday, the weekend itself will be clear enough to get out there and explore things to do around the state!

The snow will be cleared in time for the 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday! There may be a stray snowflake, but nothing to spoil the fun! The parade will kick off in front of the State Capitol at 11 a.m. There will be road closures in place, so check ahead before driving into the city! Head here to learn more about the road closures, the parade route, and how to attend.

Hartford is certainly not the only place in Connecticut celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend!

New London's St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at noon on Sunday beginning on Bank Street by the water and walking up State Street. The parade’s theme is “Everyone Is Irish for a Day." The parade will consist of local bands, civic groups, Irish civic organizations, and youth groups. Learn more about the parade here!

And then there is the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade also happening on Sunday! The parade will feature 3,000 marchers and musical groups celebrating the diversity of cultures. The parade begins on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue and continues on Chapel Street toward the Green. The route turns left onto Church Street, down to Grove Street, and ends on Orange Street. Step-off is at 1:30 p.m. Learn more about the parade here!

If all the parade walking makes you want to keep moving, check out these two 5K races that are also happening this weekend.

The first race is O'Shinanegans 5K 'A Wee Mile' in Southington, which is the first of four St. Patrick’s Day-themed "O’races". It starts and finishes outside Kinsmen Brewing Company, steps from the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail. A fast 3.1-mile course through rural roads in Southington and Cheshire brings runners back to the festivities at the brewery and taproom. This party of a road race is not to be missed – costumes are always encouraged! Learn more about the race here.

The second race is on Sunday, the O'Courthouse Putnam 5K 'A Wee Mile'! Run the northeast corner of Connecticut by starting and finishing in picturesque downtown Putnam and take on the rolling course along the Putnam River Trail with scenic views of the Quinebaug River. The post-race party tops off the Irish celebration at Courthouse Bar & Grille. Costumes definitely encouraged! Learn more about the race here.

If you're less about celebrating St. Patrick's Day by hitting the pavement, maybe try hitting up Irish Fest at Twelve Percent Beer Project in North Haven! It's the group's second annual celebration and the day will be filled with live music, dancing, delicious food, and of course, beer! Learn more about the event here.

If you're looking for additional things to do this weekend that aren't of an Irish flair, head to CT Visit's weekend events page here!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.