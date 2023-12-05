Eversource workers put to the ultimate test at “Linemens’ Rodeo”

This annual competition of strength and skill challenges linemen.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — They compete in events like the “speed climb” and the “hurt man rescue” and next weekend Eversource will hold its annual Lineworkers’ Rodeo.

Around 100 Eversource linemen will do battle in the regional competition on May 20, and ahead of that, teams were training on their Newtown grounds to get ready.

Cliff Williams, who is a director of electric field operations at Eversource said of the competitors, “It’s a competition where our linemen display their skills and their training and their commitment to safety.” Williams who is a fan of the competition but not a participant added, “absolutely, this is about bragging rights!”

Don Scacco, the vice president of electric field operations for Eversource was at the practice event in Newtown and said he admires all the competitors.

"They are industrial athletes," said Scacco. "It takes a special person to grab hold of 13,800 volts with a glove 40 feet in the air."

Derek Drace, a lineman at Eversource and avid competitor said, “It’s a lot of fun to show our trade off, not many people know exactly what we do so this is a good way to show it off.”

After the regional competition, the top two Eversource crews will advance to the International Lineman’s Competition in Kansas City in October.

"These guys take their craft very seriously and this is an opportunity for them to put their skill on display," said Williams.

