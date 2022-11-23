A reason to shine on the fairgrounds | The Hebron Lions Lights in Motion returns

Over one million lights celebrate the holiday season in Hebron.

HEBRON, Conn. — A bright idea has evolved into a destination for those in search of yuletide illumination on the Hebron Fairgrounds.

For the second year in a row, the Hebron Lions Club is presenting the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion – a holiday light spectacular that shines across the 70 acres of the fairgrounds.

Krystin Strumkas, the marketing director for the Hebron Lions, said that volunteers have been busy putting up elaborate light displays since early October.

“It’s just really that family experience, it’s all about bringing people together,” Strumkas said.

This year, expect to see upwards of one million LED lights on display and synched to music along the mile-long route on the Hebron Fairgrounds.

John Johnson, Jr. – a small business owner in Hebron, is largely responsible for making the Lights in Motion event possible.

“This is amazing,” Johnson said.

He said that after navigating the pitfalls of COVID-19 as a community, “we decided it was time to do something different and new.”

In its first year, the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion helped to raise about $40,000 for various children’s charities – a number they hope to top in 2022.

“All the net proceeds from this event to go to children’s charities – the Wishes on Wheels Convoy, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, Camp Rising Sun – just to name a few,” Strumkas said.

Looking back at the numerous displays on the Fairgrounds, Strumkas added, “We are just bringing the spirit to life when you come here.”

Typically, the cost is $40 per car to see the Lights in Motion, though there are various discounts that are given on select days. This is a drive-thru experience and it takes about 20 minutes. To learn more, click here.

