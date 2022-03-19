Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

If you need plans for the summer and 4th of July holiday, here is a list of firework celebrations happening in Connecticut!

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations.

Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond.

Agawam, Mass.

The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at Six Flags in New England. Tickets can be purchased on the Six Flags in New England website.

Branford

Foote Memorial Park will be doing fireworks on Saturday June 25 (rain date Sunday June 26).

Derby-Shelton

Derby-Shelton fireworks will be held on Friday July 1 at 9:15 p.m.

East Haven

East Haven will have a firework show on Sunday June 26 at 9:15 p.m. (rain date Monday June 27). The fireworks will be viewed from East Haven Town Beach with a free admission for all.

Enfield

There will be fireworks at Enfield Town Green on Friday July 8 - Sunday July 10 starting at 9:45 p.m. There will be fun events, such as craft and vendor marketplace, community tables, kid's rides and games, parade, road race, Taste of Enfield, and teen zone.

Fairfield

There will be fireworks on Jennings Beach on Saturday July 2 at 9:15 p.m. (rain date Sunday July 3). Parking can be accessed with a season beach sticker or a daily pass, which is $50 and limited to the first 300 vehicles. A daily parking fee will be charged to park at Ash Creek open parking lot.

Greenwich

There will be fireworks at Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park on Saturday July 2 at dusk. Vehicular access to the point will close at 8 p.m.

Guilford

Guilford Fairgrounds will have a firework show on Saturday, July 9.

Killingly

Owen Bell Park will be having the Red, White, and Blue Celebration and fireworks. The celebration will be on Friday, July 1 5 p.m. (rain date Friday July 8), and the fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Madison

There will be fireworks on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. Parking will be available on the northsides of Middle Beach Road, Middle Beach Road West, and Island Avenue.

Middlebury

Quassy Amusement Park will be having fireworks on Monday, July 4.

Milford

Milford will be having a summer celebration event on June 25 (rain date is Saturday July 9).

The celebration will start around 4 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. Parking will be limited, but shuttle services will be available from 4 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. (to and from the senior center, Wasson field, and Harborside Middle School.)

New Britain

The 2022 Great American Boom fireworks event will be held on Monday, July 4 (rain date Tuesday, July 5). The cost for parking is $10 per car and pre-registration is required. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m., and a DJ and food trucks will be present.

New Canaan

New Canaan will have a firework show on Saturday, July 2 ( rain dates Sunday, July 3; Saturday, July 9). The celebration will begin at 5:00 p.m., and the fireworks will begin between 9:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. All vehicles must enter through the South Avenue entrance to Waveny Park. The 2022 entrance passes will be $35.00; non-resident passes are not being sold (New Canaan residents only). Family activities, food trucks, and bounce-houses will be included.

New Haven

There will be a firework event at East Rock Park on Monday, July 4. The recommended viewing spot for this event is Wilbur Cross High School.

New Milford

The New Milford Fireworks Celebration will be held on Friday, July 1 (rain date Saturday, July 9). The opening ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Green, and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Admission is free for all.

Norwich

Norwich will be having fireworks on Friday July 8 at 5 p.m. (rain date Sunday July 10) at Howard T. Brown Memorial Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with food trucks from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and admission is free for all.

Salisbury

Like Rock Park will be having a firework event on Friday July 1 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (rain date Saturday July 2). Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Simsbury

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival held on Friday July 1 at 7:30 p.m. (rain date Saturday July 2) will include a firework celebration.

Stratford

Short Beach will have a firework celebration on June 30 (rain date Tuesday July 5) Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Springfield

There will be a firework celebration at Riverfront Park on Monday July 4 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Vernon

Vernon's 2022 July in the Sky Firework Event is scheduled for Tuesday July 12 (rain date Wednesday July 13). The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the family activities will be at Henry Park and Downtown Rockville.

Waterbury

The Food Truck and Firework Extravaganza will be held on Sunday July 3 at the Brass Mill Center from 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. The extravaganza will have kid's entertainment, such as face painting and henna. Admission is free for all.

West Haven

The annual West Haven Savin Rock Firework Spectacular will be held on September 3 (rain date September 5) on the Bradley Point Peninsula, located in Savin Rock Park. The fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

