FOX's Fall 2022 programming lineup

FOX's fall lineup is ready!

If animation is on the list, then FOX is the place for you. This fall, the network will once again be home to all your favorite adult cartoons, including Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons and The Great North.

FOX's fall premiere season technically began on Sept. 11 with its new drama Monarch following the NFL. The Susan Sarandon-led country music soap moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Here is the full FOX Fall 2022 Lineup:

Sunday Night

8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Premieres Sept. 25)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Premieres Sept. 25)

9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Premieres Sept. 25)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Monday Night

8 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Premieres Sept. 19)

Tuesday Night

8 p.m.: The Resident (Premieres Sept. 20)

9 p.m. Monarch (Premiere Part 2 on Sept. 20, Regular timeslot)

Wednesday Night

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Premieres Sept. 21

Thursday Night

8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Premieres Sept. 29)

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Premieres Sept. 29)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Premieres Sept. 29)

Friday Night

8 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Year-round)

Some midseason debuts include 9-1-1: Lone Star, new dramas Accused and Alert, and new animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg.

---

---

