Foxwoods to open the Grand Theater, first live performance Saturday, March 27

LEDYARD, Conn — Live Entertainment has been a distant memory since March of last year, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Foxwood’s Grand Theater will re-open with safety guidelines in place and limited capacity.

Mandatory facemasks, no food or beverage in the venues, and traffic patterns are just some of the safety measures added. Seats will be blocked off as well as rows.

“Timed entrances that everyone will get, more sanitizing all the handrails, all the buttons in the elevator, we’re going above and beyond to make sure that our guests are safe,” said Monique Sebastian, Vice President of Entertainment and Entertainment Marketing at Foxwoods.

Locals reacting to the news saying they’re excited about things opening “I’ve been missing a lot of the concerts. I’ve been missing of the action its been boring,” said Anthony Soto “them bringing it back would be like bringing the heart back to the people”

Dave Chapelle will be kicking things off for the summer in June with several performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26th. With the numerous safety protocols in place, guests attending the Dave Chappelle show will also be required to take an onsite rapid COVID-19 antigen test before entering the venue. Induvial and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund if they test positive.

“I think we’re at 3600 for each one of his shows. Our room is 3959 so based on that we are trying to keep everyone who decides to attend the show as safe as possible and that’s why we are doing the COVID-19 testing, to make sure that everyone is gaining access into the room is healthy and is obviously not infected, " said Sebastian. "This is a request for this artist, and this is why we’re going forward to do that. This is something new we’ve never done before so there’s going to be a lot of hands-on deck to facilitate making sure that they’re navigating the property safely, there in the right location, and to answer any of their questions.”

With live entertainment starting up that means jobs will also open too.

“There’s been several team members that I haven’t seen in over a year,” said Sebastian .“Our ushers for the theater they’ll be able to return and it’s a good feeling.”

The first live event will be this Saturday, March 27th with comedian Bob Marley. For more information, click here.

