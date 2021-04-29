From tennis to tunes, the Westville Music Bowl opens Friday

The first concert in the Westville Music Bowl is scheduled for Friday evening.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The former Connecticut Tennis Center, near Yale Bowl, was never used for more than a week or two out of the year, but the developers of a seasonal outdoor music venue are about to bring life to the site.

The first concert in the Westville Music Bowl is scheduled for Friday evening, which will be the first of three-weekend performances by Gov't Mule, featuring Ann Wilson of Heart. The venue will seat 3,000-5,000 - all socially distanced, throughout this Summer.

In October 2019, the city entered into an agreement with the New Haven Center for the Performing Arts, which also runs College Street Music Hall and South Farms, which is an outdoor concert venue in Morris.

"This came together in less than 30 days when I was approached by the consortium at Yale, the Tennis Foundation of Connecticut, and the City of New Haven to see if we had an interest in revitalizing this fallowed tennis center," said Keith Mahler, who runs the

Westville Music Bowl.

He said all three concerts are sold out this weekend.

"They (the city) couldn’t figure out why they didn’t put concerts in here," Mahler said. "I still can’t figure out why. But now it’s happening. Now it’s a reality. When you all see the retrofit you will see that this building is perfectly fitted for concerts. A couple of minor changes had to be made."

