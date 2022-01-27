Garth Brooks coming back to New England for May performance

Brooks hadn't performed in New England for seven years. He was supposed to perform in Foxborough for the first time last fall but COVID-19 forced him to cancel.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After having to delay previously scheduled performances in New England, Garth Brooks is gearing up for his return this spring.

Brooks was to hold a concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in October 2021. But, as COVID-19 cases began to surge, the singer canceled the date along with others.

But Brooks will be back this spring!

Brooks is scheduled to perform in Foxborough on May 21.

Fans of the country singer were eager to attend a performance. It had been seven years since he last performed in New England, and it will be the first time ever performing in Foxborough.

Brooks spoke with FOX61's Erika Arias about the Foxborough performance, and how he's looking forward to playing in front of the crowd.

"When these people come in, especially this crowd that's gonna come in at Gillette Stadium, these people that's gone through the process twice? So you know they're going to be warriors, they're going to be passionate about it," Brooks said. "So if there's any silver lining in having to do this twice, and ask the people to do it, is knowing the crowd you're going to play for is going to be the perfect crowd you want to play for.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. with a digital waiting room for fans to get first pick at seats beginning at 9 a.m.

Head here to pick up tickets online, call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784, or on the Ticketmaster app.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





