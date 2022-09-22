“Ghoul School” is in session Six Flags Fright Fest

Six Flags “Fright Fest” actors learn what makes a good monster

Example video title will go here for this video

AGAWAM, Mass. — The annual Halloween spectacle at Six Flags New England returns this weekend and, ahead of the horrors, the actors hired to roam the park are learning scare tactics from the professionals.

“Ghouls School” is what Six Flags affectionately calls their eight hour long training session to teach new Fright Fest employees the art of the scare.

“We’re so excited that Fright Fest is on its way and Ghoul School is where it all starts – it’s where they train and master our zombies and performers to scare the heck out of you,” said Jennifer McGrath, the head of communications for Six Flags New England.

Six Flags entertainment department lead Fahad Rahmat is instrumental in teaching the “Scare-Actors” as they are called.

“Every year we look to get a little bigger and a little scarier.” After running some actors through monster moves on a Six Flags stage, Rahmat added. “What makes things so great is that there is no one way to scare.”

Willow Farber, who was dressed as a zombie in a flowing dress has returned to Fright Fest as a Scare Actor for the second year in a row.

“I feel like scare acting is so unique because a lot of the time you’re this friendly face and you then get into character and that’s when you get to let loose and be a monster about it,” Farber laughed.

McGrath noted that Fright Fest is still hiring those who want to become Scare-Actors. “We’re still hiring zombies,” she said.

Fright Fest begins Saturday, September 24th and runs through November 6th. To learn more, click www.sixflags.com.

"Ghoul School" at Six Flags 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.