Gloria Gaynor dishes on acting gig for a new movie filmed in Connecticut

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Disco diva Gloria Gaynor has gone from topping the charts to snagging acting roles.



Known for her hits like "I Will Survive", Gaynor is starring in a new Hallmark movie called "The Thursday Night Club" and it's being filmed in New Milford.

"The Thursday Night Club" is based on a popular podcast series and telenovela that highlights the importance of bone marrow donation.

The Hallmark film features Central Connecticut State University alum Michael Mushaw, who also played football at CCSU.

In 2018, Mushaw donated bone marrow to a young girl in need and is now an advocate for the Be the Match Foundation.

"The Thursday Night Club" is Gaynor’s first role in a feature film, she plays a doctor who advises a young woman considering bone marrow donation.

She said gaining more experience on the small screen is a dream come true.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Gaynor said. “I didn’t know if anyone would consider me capable. To have this happen, especially at this time of my life when you don’t get a whole lot of opportunities that you haven’t had before. People know what you do, and they expect you to do that. For someone to ask me to do something that I’m not known for and they expect me to do well, is great!”

Gaynor isn’t only busy picking up acting gigs. She said she’s still making music and plans to go on tour.

She also shared details about a new documentary in the works, but a release date has not been set for it yet.

