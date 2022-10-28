'Warren’s Paracon' haunts Mohegan Sun for Halloween weekend

“The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon” comes to Uncasville for the first time.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Halloween always sets the scene for all things that scare, and one local event was so well-attended last year that they’ve brought it to a bigger venue.

For the first time, Mohegan Sun is hosting what’s known as "The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon".

The exhibition, which is happening at Mohegan Sun’s Expo Center for one day only, will showcase a collection of artifacts from the late Ed and Lorraine Warren, the world-famous, world-traveled paranormal investigators who were based in Monroe.

“These are probably the most haunted items you will ever come across in the world,” said Chris Gilloren, who runs the Paracon show.

There are notorious occult items like the Conjuring Mirror, The Shadow Doll, and, the most well-known, The Annabelle Doll.

“We’re bringing a collection from the Warren’s Occult Museum, so we have different artifacts that they collected over their 50 years of investigating,” Gilloren added.

Rick Clark, a paranormal investigator who worked alongside Ed and Lorraine Warren for 30 years, said, “This is about educating people and we love answering questions. Everybody has a question and everybody has a ghost story.”

“Even if you don’t believe in this, come and see it for yourself,” Gilloren added.

The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon 2022 is Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

