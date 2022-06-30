'Hamilton' actor talks about touring with hit musical currently at The Bushnell

Elijah Malcomb, who plays the roles John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, says being part of the show is both a dream come true and a blessing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Broadway megahit “Hamilton” has been dazzling the stage at The Bushnell Performing Arts Center in Hartford for several days now.

Hundreds of people have flooded the seats to watch the Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical about one of America’s Founding Fathers that has changed the game for musical theater.

Elijah Malcomb, who plays the roles of Alexander Hamilton’s friend John Laurens and his son Philip Hamilton, told FOX61 News that being part of the show is both a dream come true and a blessing.

“I have this long-running joke. When I first got introduced to the show, I was ‘Oh I don’t care what role I play – like, you can put me in the back – like, I will be lamp post No. 3’ as long as I’m a part of this show,” he said. “It’s so powerful and has such a message and I think it’s a beautiful story and being told through the lens of people of color I think is really important.”

It is a blessing, because of the impact it has had on him and the theatergoers who feel some “catharsis” from watching the actors rap and sing about the lives of the people who helped create this country.

“I’ve had people tell me that they’ve lost their child or like lost their son, and so it impacted them differently,” Malcomb said. “They are always so appreciative of the work that we do and that’s humbling and inspiring for me because I know that whether I am conscious of it, somebody is being affected by the work that we are doing on stage.”

As mentioned previously, Malcomb plays two roles: American revolutionary John Laurens in the first act and then Alexander Hamilton’s first-born son Philip who [spoiler alert] dies in a duel in the second act.

“I tap into each character as a person,” he said. “John Laurens, he was somebody that was bold and brave and so I tap into those elements and it gives me what I need to ram through the show – especially as John Laurens. He is such a high-energy character and person to be in the show. So, I have to tap into that energy.”

He continued: “For Philip, I oftentimes think of my nieces and nephews 'cause they are around the age of like nine and 10. I’m able to draw their mannerisms and the time that I’ve spent with them and how they interact with me and I bring some of that with me on stage.”

The North American tour company performing at the Bushnell is called the “Philip Cast” and travels all around the country and Canada bringing the hot-ticket show to local theaters.

This is the California native’s first time in Hartford and while he has been making sure he is resting, Malcomb said he is excited to explore the area more.

“I definitely want to check out the Mark Twain House, some art museums, kind of explore a little bit,” he said. “I like to explore at least a little bit in every city that we go to.”

“Hamilton” will play at the Bushnell until July 10. Tickets are still available here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.