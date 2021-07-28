Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater opens in Bridgeport

The boutique amphitheater is powered by Live Nation and seats about 5,700 people.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The City of Bridgeport celebrated the opening of a new event venue Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, located at the site of the former Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Broad Street.

The boutique amphitheater is powered by Live Nation and seats about 5,700 people. It will be home to live music and local food and drink options like Pepe’s Pizza, Two Roads, Little Pub, Blue Point, Hummel Hot Dogs, and Donut Crazy.

“When we talked about building this venue, I wanted to make it very fan-friendly and very artist-friendly because it was just dirt so we brought in managers of some very big artists, agents of some very big artists,” said Live Nation CT President Jim Koplik.

Local leaders hope the amphitheater will solidify Bridgeport as a premier entrainment destination for Southern Connecticut and the entire region.

“The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater is proving to be everything we hoped for and more — a state-of-the-art venue, an oasis for local foods and just overall wonderful entertainment experience to attract visitors to Bridgeport,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

“We are completely committed to the economic health and vitality of this region, and it’s projects like this that are going to create more jobs, that are going to make this a better place to live,” said Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks.

Bands R-E-O Speedwagon and Styx are scheduled to take the stage Wednesday night for the amphitheater’s grand opening show.

