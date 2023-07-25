'Hartford Live' summer concert series returns

The event will include live music, food trucks, local vendors, and more.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The city of Hartford is ready to rock with the second year of "Hartford Live", the free outdoor summer concert series.

The concerts are happening at the Old State House lawn starting Aug. 9 and running every Thursday until Sept. 28.

This year’s Hartford Live series will include eight shows and will premiere with back-to-back performances on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

In addition to the live music, each concert will feature food trucks, local vendors, a beer garden, and more.

Kicking off the season is the rock band Guster, with Cimafunk performing on Aug. 10. Other artists include Max Creek, West End Blend, One Time Weekend, Third World, and The Legendary Wailers.

GoodWorks Entertainment, who owns Infinity Hall, and the City of Hartford have a multi-year partnership to bring musical acts to Harford, said Mayor Luke Bronin.

