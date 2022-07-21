Award-winning Hartford restaurant plans a comeback

Firebox, under the new name of Fire by Forge, will make a return this winter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A favorite Hartford eatery is planning a return after being shut down during the pandemic

The award-winning Firebox restaurant, now Fire by Forge, will make a return in this winter.

Owners said that Fire by Forge will be an upscale casual, Pan-American inspired, café, restaurant, and bar. They will also provide transitional employment opportunities, internships, and apprenticeships. The new restaurant owners said they are committed to providing opportunities for living wages, profit sharing, access to benefits and creating a diverse and inclusive staff.

To help these renovations become a reality, the restaurant has applied to Hartford’s Hart Lift grant. The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is distributing up to $6,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds help businesses who have been strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to 2020, Firebox was a staple of the Broad Street / Capitol Avenue area, due to its farm to table menu and proximity to the Capitol. The new name reflects its location as part of the historic Billings Forge complex.

For Fire by Forge to receive a full grant of $150,000, they need to raise $75,000 as a match.

