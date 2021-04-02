Hartford Stage announces $1 million matching challenge for Raise the Curtain fundraiser

The Raise the Curtain Fundraiser campaign was created to keep the theatre going through the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Hartford Stage announced on Thursday a $1 million Match Challenger for its ongoing Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign.

The Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign was created with the intention to sustain the theatre through the pandemic, as well as rehire staff and artists to return to live productions in the fall of 2021. The campaign has raised as the time of this writing, $3.5 million with a goal to raise $6 million.

The Hartford Stage says thanks to a coalition of donors, every contribution made to the company between February 4 and June 30, will be matched up to $1 million.

Jill Adams & Bill Knight, Don & Marilyn Allan, Sue Ann Collins, Rick & Beth Costello, The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Janice & David Klein, Belle K. Ribicoff, the Pryor Family, Brooke Whittemore, and Ted Whittemore, are some of the donors who issued the matching challenge.

“I’ve had many proud moments in my 39 years associated with Hartford Stage but these past few months have been some of the most remarkable, showcasing the true generosity of support from individuals and corporations for this theatre,” said Chrissie Ripple, past Board President and co-chair of the Raise the Curtain Campaign.

Due to the pandemic, the Hartford Stage canceled all -in-person performances for the 2020-2021 season and had to eliminate over 70% of its staff.

“We call on all who believe that Hartford Stage is a vital arts institution in the region to consider making a contribution to support this momentous challenge. Now is the moment to support the theatre you love – and make sure that Hartford Stage remains one of the crown jewels of the Hartford region. Every gift is meaningful. Thank you for your support,” said Board President David R. Jimenez.