Wiz Khalifa, Logic to bring 'Vinyl Verse' tour to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Fans of Wiz Khalifa and Logic will be able to see the pair co-headline their "Vinyl Verse" tour as they head to Hartford this summer.

The tour will make a stop at The XFINITY Theatre on Saturday, August 20.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic will also be joined by special guests 24KGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.

The tour kicks off on July 27 with their first stop in Irvine, Texas.

If you're unable to catch them in Hartford, the pair will also have stops in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mansfield, Mass., and Holmdel, N.J.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning April 22 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning April 19 at 10 a.m. and April 21 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment Program.

Learn more about the tour and buy tickets here.

