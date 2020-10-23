Hartford's Spooky Popcorn film festival returns to Constitution Plaza with changes due to COVID-19

Each screening will have limited capacity and tickets must be purchased in advance.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An outdoor horror movie series is coming back to Constitution Plaza, just in time to fuel your Halloween spirit!

Hartford.com and the Hartford Business Improvement District announced the mini movie festival will run until Saturday, October 24.

This year, the festival, dubbed “Spooky Popcorn” will take place with Connecticut COVID-19 safety guidelines for events in place.

According to a release, each screening will have limited capacity and tickets must be purchased in advance. Each ticket entitles the attendee to a section of the physically-distanced seating grid, and each square can accommodate up to four people. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit the Hartford Business Improvement District’s clean and safe program.

The screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night and all attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.

Outside food and nonalcoholic beverages will be permitted, officials say. Children aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The films you can catch during this year's series include:

Ten Minutes to Midnight (Oct. 20)

Beetlejuice (Oct. 21)

Night of the Living Dead (Oct. 22)

Us (Oct. 23)

The Thing (Oct. 24)