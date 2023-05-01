Legendary musician Herbie Hancock coming to Waterbury

Hancock has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960s.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Legendary pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is heading to the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

Hancock's performance will be held on June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Hancock is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.

Now in the sixth decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business, and music.

As a member of the Miles Davis Quintet that pioneered a groundbreaking sound in jazz, he also developed new approaches on his own recordings, followed by his work in the 70s -- with record-breaking albums such as "Headhunters" -- that combined electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music.

Hancock received an Academy Award for his Round Midnight film score and 14 Grammy Awards, including Album of The Year for "River: The Joni Letters" and two 2011 Grammy Awards for the recently released globally collaborative CD, "The Imagine Project." Many of his compositions, including "Cantaloupe Island," "Maiden Voyage," "Watermelon Man," and "Chameleon," are modern standards.

His memoirs, Herbie Hancock: Possibilities, were published by Viking in 2014, and in February 2016 he was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. A member of The American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Hancock is currently in the studio at work on a new album.

