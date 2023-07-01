Hollywood's actors could go on strike | Impact to Georgia's film industry

A strike would have huge consequences for film and television production nationwide and in Georgia.

ATLANTA — As the clock struck midnight Friday, thousands of Hollywood actors could go on strike, possibly affecting several studios in Georgia.

According to AP News, the contract between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the studios, streaming services and production companies that employ them expires Friday night at midnight Pacific time. The group could opt to extend the deadline to allow for more conversation.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 media professionals, including actors, could join 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who have already been on strike for 60 days.

SAG-AFTRA members are asking major studios and streaming services for better pay and want to stop the unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace them.

In early May, guild members went on strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over pay increases and changes brought on by streaming services.

A combined strike between the two unions would have huge consequences for film and television production nationwide and in Georgia, Maya Dunbar, a SAG-AFTRA and WGA union member, explained.

"If a strike is called, it shuts down everything," Dunbar said. "You can't make anything without actors and performers. The industry would effectively come to a standstill."

Dunbar, an actress and writer, is part of both unions. Dunbar currently resides in Atlanta and is running to become the next president of SAG-AFTRA. If elected, she would become the first Black woman to hold the position, Dunbar said.

Impact of a possible strike on Georgia

Known as the "Hollywood of the South," Georgia has become a booming film and TV production industry.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia's film and TV industry employs thousands of workers and generates billions of dollars.

Productions in the peach state have already felt the impact. The current writer's strike caused shows like Stranger Things and Marvel's Blade movie to stop production.