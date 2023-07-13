Big E concert line-up now includes the 'I Love the 90s Tour'

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The "I Love The 90s Tour" will be making its last stop in New England on the last day of the Big E this October.
The concert, featuring many rap, hip hop and R&B artists, will be at the Big E Arena on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rob Base and Montell Jordan will all take the stage.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at TheBigE.com. These online tickets include admission to The Big E.
For a full lineup of performances at the Big E Arena, click here.
The Big E will take place Sept. 15 - Oct. 1, in West Springfield, Mass.
