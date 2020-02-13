In Redding, A Lego Master among us

“It’s crazy how it happened, “ Ewud said from her studio, “I never thought this would happen to me.”

REDDING, Conn. — REDDING — Jessica Ewud left the corporate world to pursue her dream of making art full time.

The decision to become a full time artist has ultimately taken Ewud, 32, from the Connecticut woods to Hollywood. Because many of Ewud’s artworks involve using Lego, she was discovered by the new Fox show “Lego Masters” where 20 contestants, split into 10 teams, are vying to be the best Lego builders around, and, with it, a $100,000 prize.

“It’s crazy how it happened, “ Ewud said from her Redding studio, “I never thought this would happen to me.”

Ewud, who in the gallery world is known as “Ragzy” said, no surprise, there is no shortage of drama on the Lego Masters show. “There are millions of Lego pieces and it’s really overwhelming and nerve wracking but I work better under pressure.”

Ewud added that, while she is forbidden from giving away any results of the show’s outcome, “I think I did Connecticut proud.” Ewud then said, “there are things being made on the show that will blow your mind!”