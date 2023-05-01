Jonas Brothers announce stop at Mohegan Sun Arena for "THE TOUR"

Get ready to catch the 'Lovebug' again at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — This is an S.O.S.! The Jonas Brothers will be stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena following the announcement of "THE TOUR," which is considered one of their most ambitious outings yet.

Get ready to catch the 'Lovebug' again at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will be performing five albums every night with a 35-date stadium arena run.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster; prices will vary from $169.50, $149.50, $129.50, and $99.50.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, May 13 by availability so don't wait until the 'Year 3000'.

Tickets are expected to be 'Burnin Up,' so the Verified Fan presale will be the best shot at securing tickets. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9.

THE TOUR will also offer different VIP packages and experiences so don't wait 'A Little Bit Longer'.

The Jonas Brothers will release their sixth studio album, "The Album," on May 12, ahead of their tour.

