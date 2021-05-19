Jonas Brothers bringing 'Remember This' tour to Hartford in September

The Jonas Brothers, along with Kelsea Ballerini, will be performing at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on September 29 for their 'Remember This Tour.'

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Jonas Brothers will return to stages this summer with a cross-country tour!

LiveNation announced Wednesday the ‘REMEMBER THIS’ tour will include a stop in Hartford.

The group, along with Special Guest Kelsea Ballerini, will perform at the Xfinity Theatre on September 29.

"If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives," the Jonas Brothers said. "We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th! #RememberThisTour https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/EwEqq0ei1h — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

The trio's 2019 tour “Happiness Begins” sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars.

For more details on the stars hitting the road, click here.

