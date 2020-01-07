Independence Day Weekend Events | July 4th and 5th

Have an event you'd like to share? Email share61@fox61.com

HARTFORD, Conn — With social distancing and health precautions in place around the state, many traditional events were cancelled this year.

There are still a few fireworks displays happening, but be warned, certain restrictions will be in place.

July 4 – New Britain Fireworks Show / Willow Brook Park

Saturday evening

Parking lots open at 7:30pm.

Parking lot entry will close at 9:00pm.

The fireworks show will take place at approximately 9:15pm-9:30pm.

A parking pass is REQUIRED for entry. On July 1, July 2, or July 3, Parking passes will be available at the New Britain Stadium ticket office (230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain, CT 06051) 8:00am-4:00pm. NO PARKING PASS, NO ENTRY, NO REFUNDS.

July 4 – Stamford Fireworks Display Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9PM

(RAINDATE FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2020 at 9PM)

Stamford Downtown will be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks display off the roof of the Landmark Building as an uplifting treat for the residents of Stamford Downtown and surrounding neighbors in view of the Landmark Building.

This special event is produced by Stamford Downtown and presented by Reckson in partnership with Garden Homes Management and Star 99.9.

There will be no public viewing area, but the show will be visible for miles allowing residents to safely watch from patios, rooftops, windows and balconies. No streets will be closed during the show.

Tune into Star 99.9 for a musical simulcast during the show!

Saturday at 2 PM – 5 PM



Connecticut State Capitol

210 Capitol Ave, Hartford, Connecticut 06106



We are hosting this event as part of a larger Day-of-Action across the state 7/4. Everybody is welcome regardless of faith. Stand with the Muslim community and learn how to build solidarity and dismantle systemic racism.



Do not pray dhur prayer before you come, we will be having a socially distant public prayer. After the prayer we will have a teach-in with several speakers discussing a range of topics from the intersection of anti-blackness and islamophobia to the dismantling of systemic racism in our religious institutions.



Please bring masks, chairs and your own prayer rugs.

July 4 – Norwalk Historical Society / Virtual Independence Day Bell Ringing

Celebrate Independence Day with the Norwalk Historical Society on Facebook Live! The Norwalk Historical Society will host its annual Independence Day Bell Ringing Ceremony virtually. The ceremony will be filmed live at the townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park and will be live streamed on Facebook on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:30pm. The Norwalk Historical Society’s Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/NorwalkHistSoc/

Join the Norwalk Historical Society virtually as it tolls the Town House bell 13 times to commemorate the founding of the original 13 colonies. Excerpts of the Declaration of Independence will be read by Norwalk’s Town Clerk, Rick McQuaid. Guest speakers include Norwalk’s Mayor Harry Rilling and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. The National Anthem will be performed by Emily Rooney, a rising senior at the Center for Global Studies and voice student of Santaniello Vocal Studios in Norwalk, CT.

This live stream event is free however donations are graciously accepted. Please visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org to make a contribution or become a member. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization incorporated in 1899 with the purpose of promoting and

encouraging historical research in Norwalk. That vision is kept alive today with the continued

focus on “the research, preservation, and promotion of interest in the history of Norwalk.”

For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.

July 5 – Waterbury Fireworks Display