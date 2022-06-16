Justin Bieber concert at Mohegan Sun Arena postponed

Bieber revealed earlier this month he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affects nerves near a person's ear during a shingles outbreak.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Justin Bieber's concert at Mohegan Sun Arena has been postponed as he continues to recover from a medical complication.

Bieber was set to take the stage at Mohegan on Saturday night, but his performance will be rescheduled for when he feels better. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Refunds will be available, and tickets for the postponed show will be honored at the scheduled show.

Shows for his U.S. Justice tour have been postponed for the rest of June and early July.

This rescheduling comes about a year after the tour was postponed in 2021, and was rescheduled for this summer.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," Mohegan Sun said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Bieber revealed earlier this month he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affects nerves near a person's ear during a shingles outbreak. The condition paralyzed the right side of Bieber's face, and he has been working to regain movement in that area, which will likely come back, but no timeline on when.

