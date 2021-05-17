Kings of Leon, Alice Cooper to perform at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport

The Kings of Leon will be in Connectiuct on August 17. Alice Cooper will be in the state on September 19.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — As Connecticut prepares to lift almost all of its COVID-19 mandates with certain exceptions pertaining to face coverings, live music is on its way to the Constitution State.

On August 17, the Kings of Leon will be stopping by for a one-night show at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport as part of their When You See Yourself tour.

Tickets go on sale on May 21 and Cold War Kids are the special guest. The whole performance will begin starting at 7:30 p.m.

Then on September 19, the legendary Alice Cooper will perform at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater with Ace Frehley serving as a special guest starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Alice Cooper go on sale May 21, at 10 a.m.

