Local restaurants offer Cinco de Mayo specials

Taco Tuesday just happens to fall on Cinco de Mayo this year, and several restaurants in Connecticut are offering special menus to celebrate.

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, which has locations in New Haven and Fairfield, is offering Cinco de Mayo packages, which include tamales, tacos and more. Free delivery is being offered in the New Haven-area, with curbside pick-up still available.

To Order: (203) 777-7700 (After 12 p.m.)

Frida in West Hartford is offering a special menu for Cinco de Mayo take-out. There are several package deals available including one with corn tacos, guacamole, salsa and chips.

Phone: (860) 310-2170

Toro Azteca in Manchester is offering a "Taco Fiesta Pack," which includes ingredients for 20 build-your-own-tacos. The restaurant is also offering a "Cinco de Drinko Pack," which offers chips, salsa, guacamole, a 12 pack of Mexican beer and a pitcher of margaritas.

Phone: (860) 648-4454

Loco Perro in East Hampton is offering a special Cinco de Mayo menu, which includes fajitas for 3 or more and several platters including tacos and enchiladas. The restaurant is also offering a take home margarita kit for guests 21+.

To Order: (860) 267-2945

On The Border in Rocky Hill is offering a $25 "Cinco in a Bag," which includes 10 tacos and a large bowl of queso. It also includes rice, refried beans, chips and salsa.

Phone: (860) 899-1670

Chipotle is offering free Queso Blanco with your order on May 5, and also get free delivery on orders of $10 or more now through May 10! Use promo code QUESO55 at checkout to get the deal.

Taco Bell is offering a BYOT (Build Your Own Taco) party option with its At Home Taco Bar.