Alt-pop artist postpones performance at Mohegan Sun Arena

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Music artist Lorde has postponed her show at Mohegan Sun Arena for Friday evening.

Lorde said she has been dealing with laryngitis and needs more time to recover before continuing her Solar Power tour.

She released a statement to her Connecticut fans Friday saying:

“Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight. I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately, it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until a new performance date is announced.

