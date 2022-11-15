Marc Anthony coming to Connecticut for 'Viviendo Tour' 2023

The pre-sale for the tour is scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to put on your dancing shoes for a night of salsa.

Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony will be stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 17, 2023, for his Viviendo Tour.

The pre-sale for the tour is scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Ticket prices vary from $181 to $61 and go on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office Saturday, November 19, by availability.

VIP packages will also be available for those looking to have the VIP experience. The packages allow fans to reserve premium seating dedicated entry, merchandise, a commemorative VIP laminate and more.

The Puerto Rican salsa artist is considered one of the most influential artists of his time. The three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy award winner has over 7.1 billion views on YouTube and has been credited with over 30 Billboard chart hits.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.